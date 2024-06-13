Tejano music legend Johnny Canales, widely known for hosting the program "The Johnny Canales Show," has died at the age of 77, his family announced Thursday.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Johnny Canales," a post on the singer's Facebook page said. A cause of death was not given.

The post went on to say the singer "was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built.

"We thank you all for your kind words, love, and support during this difficult time. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Remember him not with sadness, but with the joy and passion he always brought into our lives."

Canales' wife, Nora Canales, shared a video last May reporting that the singer was in poor health. "He is OK, he is stable," she said.

Canales was credited with introducing mainstream audiences to Selena Quintanilla. She made one of her first live TV appearances on his show in the mid-80s.

According to Billboard, "The Johnny Canales Show" aired on Univision Network from 1988 to 1996, reaching thousands of Mexican households in the United States. The show also joined Telemundo in 1997 where it aired for a few years.

Many remember Canales for his emphatic catchphrase, "You got it! Take it away!"

Since the announcement of his death, fans have flooded his Facebook page with memories and condolences to the Tejano legend.

“Thanks to Johnny he gave a lot of people opportunities in the music industry wonderful heart he had my respects…you got it take it away much love,” posted Eric Morales.

Leonala LC Cavazos posted, “A legend growing up in the 90s. Wake up on a Sunday, Mom had breakfast ready, watching Johnny Canales Show, condolences to his family.”

Mexican singer, composer, and accordion player, Ramón Ayala, also posted on his Instagram account a photo of Canales describing him as a pioneer who discovered new artists and helped them become renowned international figures.

"His Program was seen by thousands of people throughout the United States and Northern Mexico, uniting our Latin brothers living in the United States, always defending just causes and our immigrants." Ayala posted.