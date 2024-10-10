Taylor Swift, Tom Brady donate to hurricane relief efforts in Florida

Taylor Swift and Tom Brady donated to support relief efforts in Florida following a devastating stretch of direct hits from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Swift donated $5 million to Feeding America, the organization confirmed Wednesday.

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement posted to social media.

Swift has not commented publicly on the donation.

Thank you, @taylorswift13, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of #HurricaneHelene and #HurricaneMilton.



🧡 Join Taylor if you're able by donating here: https://t.co/rSpfqPuHCv pic.twitter.com/NYJIIG3dlS — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) October 9, 2024

Brady announced Thursday he is donating $100,000 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Stay safe, and stay strong, Florida," Brady said on X.

The FOX Sports broadcaster played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons. Tampa was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Milton.