Taylor Swift surprises attendees with performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event

This time, Taylor Swift wasn’t dancing on her own.

In fact, she had a room full of NFL stars and their loved ones shaking it off with her when she made a surprise appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight End University and its celebratory June 24 concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taking to the stage—for the first time since the end of the Eras Tour—alongside Kane Brown, Swift performed, you guessed it, her hit “Shake It Off.”

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going to play, and these are the tight ends.”

And when she launched into the first verse of the song, the whole venue exploded into cheers.

Brown joined her performance of the hit, with the pair sharing a microphone for the last few refrains. Thanking Brown and his band at the close of the song, Swift shared a hug with Brown before going and thanking his individual band members before she exited the stage.

So just how did this enchanted moment come to be? “We decided we were gonna perform that three minutes ago,” Swift joked at the end of her performance, previously telling the crowd, “We’re up there, me and Brown are having some drinks, and we were thinking like how loud could this place get?” Theoretically, how loud could the singing get in here?”

She added, “And I was like, ‘I’d go up but I don’t have a guitar,’ and then Chase Rice said, ‘You could use mine.’”

The rest, as they say, was history.

Following the concert, Brown shared a snap with Kelce and Swift, which he captioned, alongside a laughing emoji, “When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not.”

In the image, Brown and Kelce are twinning in camouflage print pants while Swift sports a little black dress, which she styled with knee high boots and a belt. The two singers were all smiles as they held a peace sign up to the camera.

The impromptu collab came just one day after Swift and Kelce made what many fans are referring to as their red carpet couple debut at Tight End University, walking into the June 23 event hand in hand. As the Tight End University Instagram account captioned a clip of the moment, “Tight end era.”

It was a long-awaited moment for many Swifities and NFL fans alike. “The red carpet moment that the world has waited on for two years happened at TEU?” one user wrote. “I kind of love this. Met Gala? Grammys? Hell no we’re doing TEU!”

Another added on the post, which featured Swift’s “…Ready For It?” in the background, “BLESS YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, MAY YOUR PILLOW ALWAYS BE ICE COLD. YOU ARE SO LOVED SOCIAL MEDIA EDITOR, SO LOVED.”

