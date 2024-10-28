Taylor Swift shakes off stage malfunction during ‘Eras Tour' like a pro

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift isn’t afraid of a little old stage malfunction.

During her third consecutive night performing "The Eras Tour" in New Orleans on Oct. 27, the “Lavender Haze” singer gracefully overcame a malfunctioning stage piece.

While performing "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" from her "Tortured Poets Department" album, everything was going normally as Swift began by standing on top of a small, reflective platform which typically moves remotely around the stage.

During the first chorus of the song, as Swift — whose boyfriend Travis Kelce was absent for a Kansas City Chiefs football game in Las Vegas — stomped her foot to “But what if it did,” the small stage was supposed to begin slowly moving forward toward her backup dancers. Instead, the raised surface, which fans have nicknamed the “Roomba,” stayed in place.

But the 34-year-old — who is no stranger to dealing with a malfunction on stage — didn’t miss a beat. In video from the concert, she simply kept singing and dismounted the platform to stand in the center of the circle of dancers awaiting her arrival. The “Anti-Hero” singer then walked to the top of the stage’s long runway that the platform usually moves down.

While singing the lyrics “That I'm fearsome and I'm wretched and I'm wrong,” Swift noticed her backup dancers had moved the broken stage piece toward her, so she moved to sit on the piece, all the while not missing a single word.

When it became clear that the stage would not move down the runway, the “Fortnight” singer stood up and strutted the catwalk, stopping strategically to plant her feet and dance to the song.

Her backup dancers — who have formed strong friendships with Swift and Kelce — also handled the malfunction like pros, joining Swift at the top of the runway and continuing the choreographed dance.

As the song ended, Swift walked back to where she last sat on the stage and the platform can be seen lowered underneath the stage while Swift ignored the blank space in the floor.