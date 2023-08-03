Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift releases additional dates for Eras Tour in 2024

The Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in 2024

By Julia Elbaba

Miami, New Orleans, Indianpolis, Toronto -- Taylor Swift is coming for you in 2024.

The pop star announced 15 more Eras Tours shows set for the North American cities next year, which includes six performances at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!" Swift said.

The "Anti-Hero" artist's 2024 swing kicks off in Miami for three shows in October at the Hard Rock Stadium followed by three shows in New Orleans for three shows at the end of the month at Caesars Superdome.

She then starts November with three shows in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium before heading to The Eras Tour finale in Toronto to close out the month.

Fans can now register for all shows and visit TaylorSwift.com for additional information.

