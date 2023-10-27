Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift keeps cruising, can't stop won't stop moving and it has paid off—literally.

The "Bejeweled" singer has officially crossed the threshold into billionaire status with the launch of her Eras Tour, which has reportedly generated as much money as the economies of small nations.

So, how exactly does Swift's wealth break down? Per Bloomberg, who crowned the Grammy winner with her new financial title, she's gained $80 million from music sales, has $110 million in current property values, has earned $120 million from streaming earnings, a whopping $370 million in ticket sales and merchandise and the music she's rereleased since 2019 has an estimated $400 million value.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And the 21 cities the "Anti-Hero" artist has performed in across North America in her first leg of the Eras Tour this year have also received an economic boost, with reported record-breaking hotel revenues and increased visitor spending.

But on Oct. 27, Swifties have their own reason for celebration, with the release of Swift's fourth re-recorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)." And not only does it include all of the album's original songs, but the new recording also boasts five previously unreleased vault tracks.

Taylor Swift's Stunning The Eras Tour Stage Costumes

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the release of this album I love so dearly," Swift wrote in an Oct. 27 social media message. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long. This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of '1989.' It's been waiting for you."

And for an in-depth look at all the easter eggs hidden within the five vault tracks, keep reading.

Much like Swift's "1989" song "Blank Space," her vault track "Slut!" addresses public commentary on her love life. "But if I'm all dressed up / They might as well be lookin’ at us," she sings. "And if they call me a slut / You know it might be worth it for once."

When "1989" was originally released in 2014, a number of its songs—including "Style" and "Out of the Woods"—were rumored to be about Swift's romance with Harry Styles. And in "Slut!" she offers another hint at her famous muse: "Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time / And I break down, then he's pullin' me in / In a world of boys, he's a gentleman."

Similar to how Swift previously described the relationship that inspired "Out of the Woods"—noting the "number one feeling" she felt in the romance was anxiety—the lyrics to "Say Don't Go," co-written by Diane Warren, closely mirror that same scenario.

"I've known it from the very start / We’re a shot in the darkest dark," Swift sings—she'd later use the "shot in the dark" lyrics in her song "Getaway Car" on 2017's Reputation album. "Oh no, oh no, I'm unarmed / The waiting is a sadness / Fading into madness / Oh no, oh no, it won't stop."

"I’m standin' on a tightrope alone / I hold my breath a little bit longer," the lyrics continue. "Halfway out the door, but it won't close / I'm holdin' out hope for you to say, 'Don't go' / I would stay forever if you say, 'Don't go.'"

In the lyrics to "Now That We Don't Talk," Swift — who was linked to Styles from 2012 until early 2013 — seemingly references the One Direction star's hair, which he grew out in 2014.

"You grew your hair long / You got new icons," Swift sings on the track. "And from the outside / It looks like you're tryin' lives on / I miss the old ways / You didn't have to change / But I guess I don't have a say / Now that we don't talk."

In "Suburban Legends," Swift reflects on a past love that received a lot of attention, likely due to the fact that they were two people in the public eye.

"I didn't come here to make friends / We were born to be suburban legends," Swift sings on this track. "When you hold me, it holds me together / And you kiss me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever / I know that you still remember / We were born to be national treasures / When you told me we'd get back together / And you kissed me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever."

Over the years, celebrities have compared Hollywood to high school, places filled with whispers and gossip. Swift even makes a reference to surprising the "whole school" with this specific relationship.

"I had the fantasy that maybe our mismatched star signs / Would surprise the whole school / When I ended up back at our class reunion / Walkin' in with you."

In addition to her relationship with Styles during this era of songs, Swift also spent time in 2012 with Conor Kennedy, whose family is legendary.

Swift appears to make direct references to the end of her relationship with Styles in "Is It Over Now?"

In fact, in the song's second verse, she sings, "Whеn you lost control / Red blood, white snow." The lyrics connect with an accident Swift first mentioned in "Out of the Woods." (Remember when you hit the breaks too soon? 20 stitches in the hospital room.)

"Blue dress on a boat," Swift continues, a nod to a Jan. 2013 photo of her leaving a vacation with Styles after their rumored breakup. "Your new girl is my clone."

Swift also includes the cheeky lyric, "You search in every model's bed for somethin' greater, baby," in "Is It Over Now?" An apparent reference to Styles' relationships that followed after their breakup. (He's been linked to models Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold and Camille Rowe over the years.)

The lyrics to this song also offer a connection to another beloved "1989" song, "Clean." In "Clean," Swift details the aftermath of heartbreak and how she won't risk going back to a relationship after calling it quits with that person. "10 months sober, I must admit," she sings on that track. "Just because you're clean, don't mean you don't miss it."

In "Is It Over Now?," Swift mentions a similar time period. "Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later," which, if you had one coffee a day, would be nearly 10 months. So, as they say, the math is mathing.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" is out now.