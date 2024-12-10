Taylor Swift is a generous boss.

Over the course of her two-year "Eras Tour," the superstar showed her appreciation to members of her staff with some hefty bonuses.

Per a People exclusive, the singer handed out a total of $197 million in bonuses to everyone who helped pull off the 149 shows across five continents.

Swift distributed the bonuses to her massive tour team, including dancers, band, instrument techs, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe stylists, choreographers, security team, truck drivers, merchandise team, caterers, videographers, pyrotechnics techs and riggers, lighting and sound techs, production staff and assistants, carpenters and physical therapists.

Back in August 2023, the singer completed the American leg of her tour and surprised her truck drivers with $100,000 bonuses.

“Her father was the one that actually presented the checks to our drivers,” Shomotion trucking company CEO Mike Scherkenbach told TODAY at the time. “And he presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It’s incredible that they would take that time, and what it means to our staff to be recognized.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, Scherkenbach said Swift distributed bonuses to her backup dancers, band and technical crew. At the time, People reported that the bonuses amounted to more than $55 million.

The “Eras Tour” officially wrapped up on Dec. 8 in Vancouver. During the show, Swift expressed her gratitude for her loyal fans who supported the record-breaking tour.

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my life so far,” she said.

The superstar described the tour as the "most exciting, powerful, most challenging thing" she has ever done.

During her last concert, Swift had several surprises for her fans, including a special song (“A Place In This World”) and mashups of some of her hits.

The "Eras Tour" was the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. After kicking things off in Arizona in March 2023, Swift traveled to 50 cities to perform for fans. Each concert typically lasted around 3.5 hours and featured about 46 songs from her numerous albums.

Per The New York Times, the "Eras Tour" set a record as the first tour to gross $2 billion.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: