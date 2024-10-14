Taylor Swift channels ‘Reputation' era style during Travis Kelce date

Originally appeared on E! Online

Look what you made Taylor Swift do.

The "Cruel Summer" singer stepped out for another date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce Oct. 12 wearing what many of her fans believe to be a number of Easter Eggs hinting that "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," an anticipated re-recording of her 2017 album, is closer than ever.

While out to dinner with the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end at the Italian restaurant Torrisi in New York City, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer channeled an Amazon warrior princess in a greenish gold velvet corset top and matching pleated miniskirt from Annie’s Ibiza, as seen in photos shared by multiple outlets.

But it was her accessories that really raised eyebrows. The Grammy winner carried a black Roberto Cavalli bag with a gold monogram of an R placed in between two snakes — the symbol of her "Reputation" era. Swift paired the look with black Versace Aevitas platform mules, which feature a gold Medusa logo.

Kelce sported a blue polo, khaki pants and white sneakers on the date.

In recent years, the singer, who has long used Easter Eggs to tease future projects, has worked to re-record new versions of her first six albums after her former label Big Machine sold the master recordings of her catalog. "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" has longer been rumored to be in the works, and would follow the 2023 release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," a re-recording of her 2014 album.

Taylor Swift (L) and Travis Kelce are seen in SoHo on October 11, 2024 in New York City. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images via Getty Images)

The speculation has been fueled by cryptic posts and a number of outfits that the "Style" singer has sported for about a year that bring to mind her "Reputation" era, including a green one she wore at the 2024 Golden Globes in January and a look she showcased a day before her recent outing with Travis.

As she and her boyfriend stepped out for a double dinner date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Oct. 11, Swift wore a lace Gucci logo corset with a black pleated RTA Mason skirt, black Louis Vuitton Roxy platform stiletto ankle boots and a black Dior saddle bag, as well as her classic red lip.

Swift's latest date with Kelce comes days before she is set to resume her Eras tour, in which she has performed in more than 20 outfits designed by Roberto Cavalli's creative director Fausto Puglisi, including a black and red, sparkling, snake-patterned bodysuit for the "Reputation" era part of her show.

The NFL star has joined Kelce at several of her concerts since the two began dating a year ago.

