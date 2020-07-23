Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Coming Out Tonight

What to Know
- Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with the announcement of a new studio album coming out at midnight
- "Folklore" is her eighth studio album, following last year's "Lover"
- Swift will also release a new music video with the album - for which she did her own hair, makeup and styling
Taylor Swift apparently kept busy during quarantine.
The superstar singer took to Twitter Thursday morning to announce a surprise new studio album, "Folklore," being released at midnight.
The news sent the Internet into a frenzy, with the post getting 100,000 retweets in just 20 minutes.
Swift also said a music video for one of the songs would drop alongside the new album -- and she reassured fans the proper precautions were taken.
"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," she tweeted.
Swift's merchandise machine also kicked into high gear -- her website is selling eight different CD versions and eight different vinyl versions of the album, as well as a related line of apparel, phone cases and other merchandise.
"Folklore" follows her last studio album, "Lover," which was released just 11 months ago.