Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Coming Out Tonight

Swift said her 8th studio album was entitled "Folklore"

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Taylor Swift attends The NME Awards 2020 at the O2 Academy Brixton on February 12, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with the announcement of a new studio album coming out at midnight
  • "Folklore" is her eighth studio album, following last year's "Lover"
  • Swift will also release a new music video with the album - for which she did her own hair, makeup and styling

Taylor Swift apparently kept busy during quarantine.

The superstar singer took to Twitter Thursday morning to announce a surprise new studio album, "Folklore," being released at midnight.

The news sent the Internet into a frenzy, with the post getting 100,000 retweets in just 20 minutes.

Swift also said a music video for one of the songs would drop alongside the new album -- and she reassured fans the proper precautions were taken.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," she tweeted.

Swift's merchandise machine also kicked into high gear -- her website is selling eight different CD versions and eight different vinyl versions of the album, as well as a related line of apparel, phone cases and other merchandise.

"Folklore" follows her last studio album, "Lover," which was released just 11 months ago.

