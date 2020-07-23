Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Coming Out Tonight

What to Know Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with the announcement of a new studio album coming out at midnight

"Folklore" is her eighth studio album, following last year's "Lover"

Swift will also release a new music video with the album - for which she did her own hair, makeup and styling

Taylor Swift apparently kept busy during quarantine.

The superstar singer took to Twitter Thursday morning to announce a surprise new studio album, "Folklore," being released at midnight.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The news sent the Internet into a frenzy, with the post getting 100,000 retweets in just 20 minutes.

Swift also said a music video for one of the songs would drop alongside the new album -- and she reassured fans the proper precautions were taken.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," she tweeted.

Swift's merchandise machine also kicked into high gear -- her website is selling eight different CD versions and eight different vinyl versions of the album, as well as a related line of apparel, phone cases and other merchandise.

"Folklore" follows her last studio album, "Lover," which was released just 11 months ago.