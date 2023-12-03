Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted at Kansas City Christmas bar

Taylor Swift was spotted back in Kansas City with Travis Kelce , this time at a Christmas pop-up bar, where they and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates enjoyed a holiday party.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce provide extra Claus for excitement for many Kansas City folk enjoying a night out.

On Dec. 1, the couple was spotted together at one of the area's Christmas-themed Miracle pop up bars. The "Blank Space" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end attended his team's holiday, as seen in fan photos, including one of the two that was shared on the venue's Instagram Stories.

The pic, which went viral on Twitter, Swift is seen inside Miracle Kansas City talking to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who is pictured from behind like Kelce, wearing a beige costume onesie.

On Dec. 2, Brittany Mahomes—who has become friendly with the Grammy winner in recent months amid her blossoming romance with the athlete—shared an Instagram pic of herself and her husband wearing matching beige reindeer costume onesies while posing next to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and wife Lyndsay Bell, who are dressed in matching Christmas tree onesies.Brittany Mahomes captioned her post, "Falalalalalalalalala."

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Her 4th Kansas City Chiefs Game

Swift arrived in town days after attended Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour film premiere in London. The "Wildest Dreams" singer recently began a two-month break from her own "Eras" Tour. She recently finished a series of concerts in South America. Travis joined her in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month and received an onstage shoutout at one of her shows. The two were also photographed kissing backstage.

Swift has traveled to Kansas City a few times to visit Kelce since the pair first sparked romance rumors in the late summer following his now-famous failed attempt to initially get in contact with her at her concert at Arrowhead in July. She has watched him play with the Chiefs four times, including twice at home at Arrowhead Stadium.

