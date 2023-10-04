Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo lead 2023 MTV EMA nominations. Here's the full list 

The 2023 MTV European Music Awards has officially released its list of nominees

It definitely isn't exhausting always rooting for these nominees.

That's right: The nominations for the 2023 MTV European Music Awards are finally here, and they boast an impressive list of musical artists.

And based on the bejeweled year she's had, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with a whopping total of seven nods, including Best Artist as well as Best Video and Song for "Anti-Hero." Following closely behind are SZA and Olivia Rodrigo with six nominations each, including the Best Song and Video for "Kill Bill" and "Vampire" respectively.

Other artists to have received multiple nominations include Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin.

And as it's been for the last 12 years, fandoms will also have the chance to prove their love reigns supreme in the Biggest Fans category, where artists like K-pop's Jung Kook and BLACKPINK are nominated alongside Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Nicki, Taylor and Olivia.

This year's ceremony will be held in Paris, marking the first time the City of Light has been given the honor since 1995. So don't forget to tune in to MTV on November 5 for the live ceremony and, in the meantime, keep reading for the whole list of nominees.

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP

aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

