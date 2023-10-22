Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reveal new handshake to celebrate Chiefs touchdown

Taylor Swift now has a celebratory handshake with Brittany Mahomes...and they're just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake.

The 12-time Grammy winner has become a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games while dating the team's tight end Travis Kelce. She was back on Sunday, sitting in a suite next to her new gameday bestie Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have taken part in many touchdown celebrations together, and now their significant others are doing the same.

Cameras caught Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrating the Chiefs' first touchdown of the game with a new handshake in which they repeatedly slapped hands and then bumped backsides.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have a BFF handshake. #ChiefsKingdom



(via NFL) pic.twitter.com/l0cBd6PzZk — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 22, 2023

Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium to attend her fourth Chiefs game of the season, one of which was on the road at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. On Sunday, she wore a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a friendship bracelet featuring Kelce's No. 87.

But it was the budding friendship between Swift and Brittany Mahomes that got attention Sunday, with a fan at the stadium capturing the two developing their secret handshake.

Taylor and Brittany going over the handshake 😂 pic.twitter.com/pAuqVQ7jJr — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 22, 2023

They had plenty of opportunities to use it as Kelce and Patrick Mahomes combined for 12 receptions, 179 yards and a touchdown, after which Swift and Brittany Mahomes used their new handshake, but with a twist at the end, literally.

📹 | Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes doing another new handshake! 🤝



pic.twitter.com/hp90rOCbjw — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) October 22, 2023

The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17, improving to 6-1 overall and 4-0 when Swift is in attendance.