Taylor Swift Album Party Becomes Superspreader Event After Nearly 100 Test Positive for Covid

Attendees of the Dec. 10 event in Sydney, Australia, have been told to get tested and isolate as officials say some cases may have been omicron variant

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift album party in Sydney, Australia, appears to have been a superspreader event, with authorities issuing an urgent warning after the party was connected to nearly 100 Covid cases.

In a public health alert issued on Thursday, the New South Wales Ministry of Health said it had been notified of a "venue of concern" in Sydney connected to at least 97 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The health ministry said that anyone who attended the "On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party" at the Metro Theatre from 9 p.m. local time on Friday Dec. 10 is considered a "close contact" of a positive Covid case and "must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days."

The health ministry said it was likely that at least some of the cases identified were the omicron variant.

