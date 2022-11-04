Taylor Swift Adds 8 Shows to ‘The Eras Tour' — Here Are the Dates

"The Eras Tour" just got a whole lot bigger.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with another major announcement on Friday when she added more dates to her long-awaited tour set to kick off in 2023.

On the heels of claiming the top 10 spots in the Billboard Hot 100 with songs off "Midnights," and smashing several records in the process, Swift made headlines once again Friday by expanding her upcoming tour with eight additional shows.

The pop superstar isn't adding anymore cities to her tour, but the new shows will be in stops already on the schedule. Those cities include Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford, Seattle, Santa Clara and Los Angeles.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

She described the tour in social media posts as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along on the tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.

The tour announcement comes just over a week after the release of her record-breaking 10th studio album, "Midnights."

Swift's last tour was the "Reputation Stadium Tour," which kicked off in 2018 in support of her "Reputation" album.

How to Get Tickets

The tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Fans can register now for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale until Nov. 9 through Ticketmaster. Invitations for that presale will be sent on Nov. 14, and the presale goes live on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Ticketholders of the Lover Fest — which was canceled during the pandemic — will get preferred access to participate in the presale.

