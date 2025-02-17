Steve Martin gives ‘SNL 50' monologue: Was he ever a cast member?

Steve Martin led off the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary show with a monologue, a familiar scene given all the times the legendary actor and comedian has hosted NBC's late night show.

Martin, one of the shows most prolific hosts and guests since the first season in 1975, delivered the opening monologue, and even on a backward-looking night the show tried to keep it current.

Martin said when the show's creator Lorne Michaels only told him he'd be doing the monologue, “I was actually vacationing on a friend’s boat down on the Gulf of Steve Martin.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He was joined by his frequent collaborator and former cast member Martin Short.

Martin asked the Canadian Short if he'd brought his passport, and when he said “no,” Martin shouted for ICE to come drag him off.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Was Steve Martin ever in the 'SNL' cast?

No, Steve Martin was never a "Saturday Night Live" cast member.

How many times has Steve Martin appeared on "Saturday Night Live?"

Steve Martin has appeared on SNL 35 times and counting since the show debuted in 1975, NBC Insider reports.

How many times has Steve Martin hosted SNL?

Steve Martin has hosted "Saturday Night Live" 16 times, the second-most on record.

Who has hosted SNL the most times?

The person who has hosted "Saturday Night Live" the most times is actor Alec Baldwin, who has hosted 17 times, one more time than Steve Martin.