Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Confirms He Had No Drugs Or Alcohol in His System at Time of Death

New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have been made public.

An autopsy report obtained by E! News May 24 confirms the late "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ and executive producer had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his passing.

Following the 40-year-old's death in December, the Los Angeles county coroner's office soon determined that he died by suicide.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison Holker and three children—Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

Earlier this month, Holker opened up about the conversations she's had with the kids about Stephen's death. "To us, Daddy's in the stars," she told "Today's" Hoda Kotb. "So, we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want...They just ask, 'When is Daddy coming back?' and that's a really hard one."

The"So You Think You Can Dance" alum continued, "And then it'll be a couple weeks later, 'But does he come back when he's older? Like, when Daddy's older he'll come back?'"

The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was remembered in an emotional celebration of life service on Saturday.

Holker also reflected on her relationship with Boss, who she married in 2013 after three years of dating.

"I got 13 years with one of the most magical humans," she said, "and I learned so much about love and gratitude."

Since Boss' death, Holker has also shared heartwarming family photos and messages for her kids on her Instagram. "My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine," she wrote in March. "And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up."

She continued, "I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy."