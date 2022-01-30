Spotify to Add a Content Advisory to Podcasts That Discuss COVID-19

Spotify announced Sunday that it will add a content advisory to any podcast episode that discusses Covid-19 amid complaints that it was allowing misinformation to spread on its platform.

The streaming-music service said the advisory will direct listeners to its Covid-19 hub which will provide access to data-driven facts, links to resources, and information from trusted scientists and doctors.

"To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform," Spotify said in a news release.

The rollout will begin in countries around the world in the next few days.

