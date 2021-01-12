Golden Globes

Spike Lee's Children Named Golden Globe Ambassadors

Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee are the first siblings of color to hold the position

By Jonathan Landrum Jr.

Spike Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday morning that Satchel and Jackson Lee will assume the ambassador roles for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards in February.

Satchel, 26, and Jackson, 23, are the first siblings of color to hold the position. Jackson is the first Black male ambassador.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine.

Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps with LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City. Jackson is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the volunteer-supported mentoring network.

“As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change,” he said.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Previous ambassadors include Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Garcia.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held Feb. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The show honors achievements in film and television.

