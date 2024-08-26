Sophia Grace is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sophia Grace Brownlee’s heartbeat’s running away.

The 21-year-old child star-turned-YouTuber shared a big announcement on Aug. 25, revealing that she is pregnant with baby no. 2.

“I’m so excited to be doing this video,” the British star shared on YouTube. “I’ve been hiding this for a super long time.”

The proud mom, who welcomed son River, 18 months, in February 2023, shared that she’s nearly 20 weeks along in her second pregnancy.

“I’m a very paranoid and anxious person. I always like to wait until I’m around the 20 week mark,” Sophia Grace explained. “I’ve had both of my scans and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good.”

Sophia Grace, who rose to fame rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2011 with her cousin Rosie McClelland, said she’s most excited to see her toddler son become a big brother.

“It’s going to be so nice for him to have a younger sibling,” she said. “And because they’re quite close in age, they can grow up together, and I just think that’s really sweet.”

Of course, Sophia Grace’s bestie cousin McClelland chimed in, reposting the news on her own account and writing, “The secret is finally out, so excited!”

In her eight-minute video, Sophia Grace shared that she was finding out the baby’s sex that day and would share the reveal in a separate clip. She also kept details about the baby’s father private.

Sophia Grace previously explained her decision to keep the identity of River’s father close to the chest.

"Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," Sophia Grace shared with E! News in an exclusive interview in October 2022. "Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."

As for the couple’s initial reaction to the news of Sophia Grace’s pregnancy with River, she previously said, "From the start, we were both really happy about it. Obviously both quite shocked at the start and also overwhelmed because he's young also. But now that we're getting used to it, we're both really excited."

Back in February, Sophia Grace celebrated River’s first birthday with a big bash.

"Mom life obviously has its hard parts but overall I wouldn't change it for the world," she shared with E! News at the time. "I have loved watching River grow into the 1-year-old he is now and can't wait to see what the future holds for him."

She also shared that her son was starting to share his interests with her.

"Now he's getting older, he's not just a baby that sleeps and eats anymore," the "Hollywood" singer noted, "he is starting to get his own personality which is super cute and he has his favorite people too. One of them being my dad!"