Sofía Vergara reveals the real reason behind Joe Manganiello breakup

About six months after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara filed for divorce, the "Modern Family" star shared details on what led to their breakup.

By Elyse Dupre

Sofía Vergara at the premiere of "Griselda"
Gustavo Caballero/Variety via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sofía Vergara is sharing more insight into her split from Joe Manganiello.

About six months after the "Magic Mike" actor, 47, and the "Modern Family" star, 51, filed for divorce, she set the record straight on what led to their breakup.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she recently told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

And Vergara—who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—noted she's ready for a different chapter.

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she continued. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

Manganiello and Vergara filed for divorce in July 2023 after seven and a half years of marriage, with the breakup making headlines.

"That's part of being a celebrity," she said on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning earlier this month. "I knew it was going to happen. You can't hide those things."

What the "Griselda" actress didn't know, however, was exactly how those headlines would read.

"It wasn't bad," Vergara continued. "I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought they were going to invent more things. You know how they usually [do], and I was surprised. They kind of just said what it was, and that was it. I've been moving on."

And she isn't the only one. Last month, Manganiello and actress Caitlin O'Connor made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Copyright E! Online

