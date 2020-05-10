Soccer Stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Welcome 1st Child

Alex Morgan is officially a mom, even though it took longer than she expected to meet her new daughter.

The U.S. women's national soccer team captain announced the birth of her first child with husband Servand Carrasco, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy, in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby," she wrote.

Morgan, 30, had said in a previous interview that she was due in April. The proud new mom also shared an adorable photo of her daughter, who seemed to be taking in her new surroundings.

The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist announced she was pregnant in October after a whirlwind summer when she helped lead Team USA to victory at the Women's World Cup.

Morgan had said she planned to play for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer, which would have been three months after giving birth. She'll now have more time to train, since the Olympics have been postponed until July 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The accomplished athlete was less upset about the change in plans.

“I tried to look at it more from a team perspective, but I couldn’t help but think of myself with all of the stress that’s going on from the coronavirus on top of trying to get back in shape in such a short amount of time,” she told Glamour magazine back in March.

"There are a hundred things that have been going through my mind,” she added. “Now I have more time to deal, and I’ll have more time with my daughter without the endless questions."

With two parents as soccer stars, it's a safe bet that Charlie will inherit some serious soccer skills.

