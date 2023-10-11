Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are entering a new phase of their relationship, but they'll always remain on the same team for their kids.

The soccer star, who are parents to Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 14 months, are going their separate ways after nearly four years of marriage. While the athletes have yet to publicly address their breakup, online court records obtained by E! News confirm Harris filed for divorce from Krieger on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Harris and Krieger for comment and has not heard back.

News of the couple's split comes just over a year after they welcomed their second child, Ocean, via adoption. "We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Krieger, who is playing for Gotham FC before retiring after this season, wrote on Instagram in Aug. 2022. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."

While Harris, who announced her retirement from professional soccer in 2022, noted in her own Instagram post at the time, "Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby.'"

"We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2," she added. "Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger ... I wouldn't want it any other way."

The former U.S. Women's National Team players previously announced daughter Sloane's adoption on Valentine's Day 2021 in a public message to her birth mother.

"Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family," they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

The pair, who wed in Dec. 2019, later detailed the process of their motherhood journey in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"It's a feeling you can't describe," Krieger shared in May 2021. "I understand why moms will do anything for their children. Everyone says, ‘You'll understand one day when you have a child,' and now we do."