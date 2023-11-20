Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg reveals ‘giving up smoke' was part of marketing campaign for a smokeless fire pit

The rapper is the new "smokesman" for a company that makes smokeless fire pits.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

It turns out Snoop Dogg was blowing smoke when he made his big declaration last week.

The rapper shared on social media Thursday that he was "giving up smoke."

The cryptic post drew reactions from celebrities and fans, but some people were skeptical that he was quitting cannabis.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Well, those people were right.

Snoop Dogg announced on Monday that he has partnered with Solo Stove, a company that makes smokeless firepits.

"I'm done with smoke. I'm going smokeless with @SoloStove. #ad," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Entertainment News

celebrity deaths

Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Sopranos' and ‘Goodfellas' actor, dies at 89

Music & Musicians

Kesha drops lyric about ‘Diddy' from 2009 hit ‘Tik Tok' after Cassie lawsuit

"I know what you're thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I'm done with it," he said in a video. "I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke."

This article tagged under:

Snoop Dogg
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us