Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King for Attack Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question

"I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful," the rapper said

John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light

Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King on Wednesday after attacking her on social media for asking about the Kobe Bryant rape case in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, NBC News reported.

King asked Leslie last week in a "CBS This Morning" interview if she thought Kobe Bryant's legacy was "complicated" by a 2003 sexual assault charge. The 48-year-old rapper responded to the interview in an Instagram video by saying King should "back off, b----, before we come get you."

Snoop Dogg said Wednesday that he should have handled it differently.

In an Instagram video, he expressed regret for publicly tearing King down in a "derogatory manner based off of emotions."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Snoop DoggKobe BryantGayle King
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us