Saturday Night Live

‘SNL' Kicks Off New Season With New Cast Member as Joe Biden

Owen Wilson hosted the season opener with musical guest Kacey Musgraves

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden.

Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings following a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19, and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done nothing, was roasted through an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the cold open, as in real life, Biden struggled with his infrastructure and social spending proposals because of disagreements from members of his own party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffatt), Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Cecily Strong) and Joe Manchin (Aidy Bryant) and Reps. Ilhan Omar (Ego Nwodim) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor).

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

SNL Sep 27

‘SNL' Announces 3 New Cast Members as Beck Bennett Leaves After 8 Seasons

Kim Kardashian Sep 22

Kim Kardashian West to Host ‘SNL' in October

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night LiveSNLKacey MusgravesOwen Wilson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us