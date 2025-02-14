Saturday Night Live

More like, who isn't performing?

By Georgina DiNardo | TODAY

To celebrate its 50th season, "SNL" has prepared a special homecoming concert jam-packed with more musical guests than you can count.

Saturday Night Live” has come a long way since its debut in October 1975 as a rag-tag sketch show trying to make a name for itself amid the political chaos of a presidential resignation and the end of the Vietnam war.

In the 50 years since "Saturday Night Live's" inception, countless sketches have become common slang, cast members have become mainstream celebrities and the show, a weekly staple for many.

Read on to see who is set to perform at "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," airing on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Feb. 14. Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

What, exactly, is ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’?

It's a live concert aimed at honoring 50 years of musical and comedy performances on "SNL." It will showcase "legendary 'Saturday Night Live' hall-of-famers and surprise special guests," according to a Peacock press release.

It's produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson.

While it will be live on Peacock on Feb. 14, it will also screen in certain IMAX theaters.

Who will be performing?

  • Arcade Fire
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Bad Bunny
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Brittany Howard
  • Cher
  • Chris Martin
  • Dave Grohl
  • David Byrne
  • DEVO
  • Eddie Vedder
  • Jack White
  • Jelly Roll
  • Lady Gaga
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Post Malone
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band
  • Robyn
  • Snoop Dogg
  • St. Vincent
  • The B-52s
  • The Roots
  • Wyclef Jean

More special guests will also be involved but have yet to be announced.

