SNL 50 concert: Who is performing at the special anniversary celebration?

A star-studded line up of singers and performers will take to the stage at Radio City Music Hall near the Rockefeller Center home of "Saturday Night Live" on Friday for a special 50th anniversary concert for the long-running NBC late night show.

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin and David Byrne are on the list of performers for the concert, hosted by "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

The show is produced, not surprisingly, by “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, along with Mark Ronson.

The concert is only one element of what has become an enormous celebration of the show's 50 years in existence. Sunday's “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the occasion with yet more musical performances as well as comedy sketches.

And the musical legacy of “SNL” is explored in the documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music,” from Oscar-winner Questlove. Also streaming on Peacock, it features a stunning opening mashup of some of the greatest acts to appear on the show.

Who is performing at the SNL 50 concert?

Here's a look at the performers for the 50th anniversary "Saturday Night Live" concert:

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Cher

Chris Martin

David Byrne

Dave Grohl

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Ms. Lauryn Hill

​Post Malone

DEVO

Mumford & Sons

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Robyn

Snoop Dogg

St. Vincent

The B-52s

The Roots

Wyclef Jean

And definitely expect some surprises!

Who is hosting the SNL anniversary concert?

Jimmy Fallon, the late night host and SNL alum, will host the anniversary concert Friday night.

When is the Saturday Night Live concert?

The SNL 50 special concert will take place Friday, Feb. 14 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific

How can I watch the SNL 50 concert?

The concert will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

What channel is the SNL 50 concert on?

The "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special Homecoming concert will air live on Peacock.