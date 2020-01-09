Elon Musk

Singer Grimes, Elon Musk’s Girlfriend, says She’s ‘Knocked Up’

The Canadian singer has been romantically linked to Elon Musk. They made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala

Singer Grimes, Elon Musk's girlfriend, said on Instagram Wednesday that she is "knocked up," according to NBC News.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram with what appeared to be an image of a fetus photo-edited onto her stomach.

Grimes responded to comments on the post, which showed her topless: "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is." That original post was taken down and Grimes posted a less revealing version of the photo later Wednesday.

A representative for Grimes did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read more on NBCNews.com.

