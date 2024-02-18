Simu Liu teases ‘Barbie' reunion at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simu Liu is more than Kenough when it comes to hosting the biggest night in pop culture.

In fact, the 2024 People's Choice Awards emcee is teasing a possible reunion with his costars from 2023's biggest blockbuster when the ceremony kick's off this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Get all the details on how to watch here.)

"I would wager that we'll see a couple people from the movie," Liu exclusively revealed on E! News Feb. 15. "I wanna leave a little bit to surprise as well."

That seems very likely, as Liu, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are all nominated at the PCAs for their roles in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed film. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.)

But would Liu ever join Gosling on stage at this year's Academy Awards for a performance of his Oscar-nominated Best Original Song "I'm Just Ken"?

"I'm in," the 34-year-old told E!. "He's my guy. He's an incredible singer. He's got a voice, he can hit the notes. I think the Academy would be stupid not to invite him."

"Barbie" co-stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon all reprised their roles from the blockbuster film in ABC's new Academy Awards promo ahead of Jimmy Kimmel's fourth time as emcee.

Another multi-nominated performer at this year's ceremony? Taylor Swift.

But, unfortunately, Liu says fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to seeing the Grammy-winning star at the show.

"We're a big Swiftie household," he shared, adding of the "Eras" singer, "the thing is Taylor will be on tour at that time. She's off to Australia for the next leg of her tour and then she's got to do four shows there. So, we're not expecting it, but what an incredible year for her."

See if Liu, Swift and more stars win top categories when the 2024 People's Choice Awards air Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.