Simone Biles' husband addresses criticism for saying he's the ‘catch' in the relationship

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jonathan Owens made it clear his relationship with Simone Biles is golden.

The NFL star, who tied the knot with the Olympian in April, recently addressed the criticism he's been facing for saying he was the "catch" in his marriage.

"Unbothered," Owens captioned his Dec. 21 Instagram post, alongside outtakes from his and Biles' second wedding in Mexico in May. "Just know we locked in over here."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As for what sparked the backlash in the first place? The Green Bay Packers player made some eyebrow-raising comments after candidly recounting how he met Biles during a Dec. 19 interview on "The Pivot."

When co-host Channing Crowder asked Owens, "How in the hell did you pull Simone Biles," the athlete responded, "It's really how she pulled me."

The couple, who began dating in August 2020, matched on the dating app Raya. Owens admitted he "didn't know who she was" when they first connected, noting he "never really paid attention" to gymnastics.

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

Owens soon realized the Olympic gold medalist was a lot more renowned that he thought.

"The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers," he said. "So in my mind I'm like, 'Okay, she's gotta be good.'"

Simone Biles has tied the knot - again! The Olympic gymnast married NFL player Jonathan Owens for a second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend. According to Vogue, their lavish destination wedding included 144 guests and Biles wore a stunning bridal gown designed by Galia Lahav. The pair originally got married last month during an intimate courthouse wedding.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old explained they weren't able to do a lot together.

"She came down to Houston," Owens, who played for the Texans at the time, recalled. "She lived in the suburbs, so she had to drive about 45 minutes. Then the rest is history."

When co-host Ryan Clark asked if Owens thought he was the catch, he replied, "I always say that the men are the catch."

"I was fighting it," he continued. "I was afraid to commit. But it happened when [I] least expected it, and we hung out, and we hit it off instantly."

Before getting married, Biles also offered insight into her relationship and how she knew Owens was her all-star.

"I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," the 26-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker in January. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"

She's felt that way ever since.

"Almost weekly he brings me flowers," Biles added. "It's kind of cliché but it's just so cute because, after his practices from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., he still takes the time to put a smile on my face."