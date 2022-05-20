Sharon Osbourne Says Daughter Aimée Is ‘Lucky' After Escaping Fatal Recording Studio Fire

Sharon Osbourne is grateful her daughter Aimée Osbourne is alive after a deadly fire at a Hollywood recording studio.

On May 19, the former "The Talk" co-host, 69, posted a screenshot of an L.A. Times article on Instagram about the blaze, which left two people injured and one dead. In the photo's caption, Sharon revealed that Aimée was among those inside the building when the "horrific" incident occurred.

"Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer," Sharon began her post. "They are the lucky two that made it out alive."

According to the L.A. Times, firefighters were called to the scene at 5:42 p.m. on May 19. Due to the recording studio's heavy insulation and drywall, it took nearly an hour to extinguish the fire, which began on the first floor, per the outlet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The Osbournes" star described the loss of life as "utterly heartbreaking" and urged better fire safety practices going forward.

She wrote: "This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers &artists also lost all of their equipment."

Sharon concluded, "Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire."

On her Instagram story, Sharon personally thanked a woman whose husband told Aime about the building fire. "Thank you," she wrote. "Your husband alerting her literally saved her life."

After posting her statement, Sharon's fellow The Talk co-hosts joined the comments section to show their support. That includes Amanda Kloots, who shared her surprise by writing, "Omg Mrs!!"

"Glad that Aime and her producer - are safe... but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones," added Carrie Ann Inaba. "How scary it must have been for all of them... Prayers for all of you."