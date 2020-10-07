shark tank

Shaq, Foxx Set for Online Black Entrepreneurship Special

"Black Entrepreneurs Day" on Oct. 24 is "Shark Tank's" Daymond John will host a live stream with Shaquille O'Neal, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx to bolster Black entrepreneurship and innovation

From left: Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx are set to participate in a live-streamed special of "Black Entrepreneurs Day."
Getty Images

“Shark Tank” veteran Daymond John will host a live-streamed special aimed at bolstering Black entrepreneurship, with Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx set to participate.

“Black Entrepreneurs Day” is aimed at providing “guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs,” according to Monday’s announcement. It’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 24, on platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

While the year has been challenging for many, it’s “also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout this country to rise up to be heard,” John, the CEO and founder of the lifestyle brand FUBU, said in a statement.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners are eligible to seek a share of $175,000 in grant money contributed by the special’s business sponsors. Applications for the seven NAACP-administered grants can be filed through Oct. 12 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com, with recipients to be announced during the live stream.

John plans one-on-one conversations with his guests, who will also include LL Cool J and media magnate and BET co-founder Robert Johnson. Musicians Chance The Rapper and Questlove are set to perform.

