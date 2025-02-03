Shakira's sons stole the Grammys show with their matching tuxes and air kisses to mom

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shakira's kids are on tonight at the 2025 Grammys.

As the Colombian singer took home the Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first studio album since her 2022 breakup with Gerard Pique, her and the soccer player's sons Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, won hearts everywhere on Feb. 2.

Clad in matching silver tuxedo jackets, black pants and bow ties, the boys gave their mom a big hug when presenter Jennifer Lopez called out Shakira's name from the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. (Click here for a complete list of winners.)

And when Shakira went to accept her prize, she reciprocated the love. "I want to share this award with my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here with me," she said. "I'm so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts."

As her sons blew kisses at her from the crowd, Shakira added, "Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you."

Shakira and sons Milan and Sasha backstage at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2. (Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" is largely rumored to be about what went wrong between Shakira and Piqué. Take its second single "Monotonía," a collab with Ozuna, in which the Grammy winner seemingly alludes to how their 11-year romance ended amid her tax problems.

"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," she sang in lyrics translated from Spanish. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

The 47-year-old also described seeing a change within a person over the course of a romance. "Suddenly you were no longer the same," Shakira's lyrics continued. "You left me because of your narcissism."

"You're distant with your attitude, and that filled me with restlessness / You didn't give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you," she added. "I was running for someone who wasn't even walking for me / This love has not died, but it is delirious."

But for the "Hips Don't Lie" artist, heartache has only fueled her drive and her creativity.

"I feel like a cat with more than nine lives," Shakira told Billboard in September 2023. "Whenever I think I can't get any better, I suddenly get a second wind. I've gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again. Now I'm in a survival stage."

She added, "And it's a reflection stage. And a stage of working very hard and when I have time with my children, really spend it with them."

