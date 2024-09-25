Celebrity News

Shailene Woodley shares her issue with porn as a ‘very sexual person'

Shailene Woodley, who described herself as a "very sexual person," shared that she views porn as the "junk food" of pleasure, saying the medium is "such a performance."

By Leah Degrazia | E! Online

Woodley
Corine Solberg/Getty Images)

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shailene Woodley wants to be divergent from societal norms.

The "Big Little Lies" alum got candid about why she doesn't like the way sex is portrayed in porn in the United States, describing it as "bacon hanging in front of a dog."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"The way that sex is presented on the surface in this country is so fabricated," Woodley explained during a Sept. 24 appearance on the "She MD" podcast, "and it’s such a performance instead of true intimacy, vulnerability and connection."

In fact, the "Three Women" star, who described herself as a "very sexual person," argued that most people don't realize they're consuming the fast food version of pleasure. As she put it, “If people knew what was possible with sex, they would look at porn and go, ‘Oh god, this is like junk food.'”

“Pleasure is so important, and we just rip each other off of it because I think we don’t necessarily even know what’s possible," the 32-year-old continued. "And that’s my big beef with porn is I’m like, ‘You’re selling everybody McDonald’s when you could have like, whoa.’”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

And Woodley — who split with NFL star Aaron Rodgers in February 2022, one year after announcing their engagement — felt fortunate to come to this conclusion early on through a positive experience with an ex.

Entertainment News

Television 10 hours ago

John Leguizamo reaches back in time to reclaim Latin American history for a PBS documentary series

Sean "Diddy" Combs 13 hours ago

Woman sues Sean Combs, alleging he drugged and ‘viciously' raped her in 2001

"I was very lucky in my life as a young person discovering myself and my body to have a partner at the time who loved to dance," she shared. "I always call [sex] a dance because it's a dance. We're exchanging energy. Sometimes the dance is a really fast tango, and sometimes it's a really slow groove, sometimes it's loud and sometimes it's soft."

Noting that she was able to "discover myself because there was a comfortability together," Woodley wishes she could now pass some of her knowledge down to others.

"I wish, in a way, I could do sex ed," the actress said. "Not me personally — but go into a sex ed curriculum and be like, 'How can we fix this? How can we change this a little bit?'"

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us