Seth Meyers Reveals His Wife Welcomed a Baby Daughter 10 Weeks Ago

The “Late Night” host made a surprise announcement to share the news on Thanksgiving Day

By Ree Hines | TODAY

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Congratulations to Seth and Alexi Meyers!

On Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” the host revealed that he and his wife recently welcomed a new addition to the family — a baby girl!

Meyers, who invited his family to the set of his show in honor of Thanksgiving, surprised viewers with the happy news.

While rolling a cute holiday clip of his two other children, sons Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3, and the family dog, dressed up as turkeys and a pilgrim respectively, the kids unveiled another costumed character. The beautiful little butterball sitting between them was none other than as their brand-new little sister.

“We had another one, you guys!” the proud dad announced after the video ended. “This is 10 weeks ago, my wife gave birth to a baby girl, and I feel like it’s only fitting for you to tell everybody what her name is.”

The “you” he was referring to was his own mother, Hillary.

"Oh, my gosh, her name is Adelaide — Addie — after my mother," she said, clearly touched. Though she shared the name didn't come as a complete surprise. "I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name, and I know what family means to all of them."

And now that family is a little bigger.

