Serena Williams on Managing Money, Whether You're Broke or a Tennis Superstar

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, who rose from modest beginnings to earning millions during her luminous career, says her outlook on money has not changed: Be responsible and manage your spending.

That was the overall theme of her message to college students of historically Black colleges and young professionals during a webcast focusing on money management.

Williams, who used the JPMorgan Chase Chats for an open conversation about money with a young adult audience from across the country, said her family was not well off growing up, but managing spending was emphasized when she was a kid.

“My family wasn’t wealthy, but we were always taught that when you work hard, you reap the benefits as a result,” Williams told NBC News via email. “I think it’s important for young people to really understand how to spend money — including how to better self-evaluate needs and wants — to make truly informed decisions versus spending from pure emotion. This is still something that’s true for me, and an approach I believe is incredibly important for parents to teach and model, as well.”

