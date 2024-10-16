Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez is sharing insight into how her mental health struggles have impacted her relationship with her home.

Specifically, the "Only Murders in the Building" star noted why she longer feels comfortable sleeping in her bedroom the news is what she’s saying not where she is saying it so most of this can be tucked in attribution.

"I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore," Gomez said at Wondermind's inaugural virtual Mental Fitness Summit on World Mental Health Day Oct. 10, "because I associate it with such a really dark time."

The 32-year-old continued, "Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. I didn't want to leave my bed for years and part of it was I wasn't doing the work. You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit."

Gomez also detailed a restless night she had experienced just before the summit.

"As recent as last night, I was in bed and I couldn't fall asleep 'til about four, and it was just because my mind was simply racing," she said. "And I just kept saying over and over again, 'This will pass. Just let it go through your body and it'll go away,' and of course, eventually, I feel asleep."

Gomez who had previously spoken about her battles with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, said she finds it helpful to talk about her struggles with close friends as well as her therapist and her mother, Mandy Teefey, with whom she cofounded Wondermind.

"I still have days where I need my mom, like, my mommy," she admitted. "And then there are also moments for me, I just allow myself to be vulnerable and cry and just talk it out."

The former Disney Channel star also spoke about the freedom she discovered in opening up about her mental health journey.

"I tend to isolate. There are moments, of course, where you need to be on your own and feel things," she explained. "I didn't accept help, I just wouldn't. And I found complete freedom in sharing everything I've been walking through because I know that other people feel that way too."

She continued, "And I hope no one ever looks at me and thinks, 'Oh, her life is perfect.' Because that's just simply not true. I'm very grateful and I have a very blessed life. But we're all humans, and feelings are very real. I think it definitely needs to be talked about and we need to educate people more about it."

