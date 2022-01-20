See This Year's Super Bowl Performers in Slick New Trailer for Halftime Show

The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is just around the corner — and a new trailer previewing the all-star performance is here to get music fans excited.

The slick video, made in collaboration with filmmaker F. Gary Gray ("Straight Outta Compton," "Friday," "The Fate of the Furious)", features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, who are all scheduled to perform on stage together for the first time on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the video, the five music icons play characters in an action movie of sorts. Eminem, Snoop, Blige and Lamar are seen doing their own thing before being summoned to a pre-performance pow-wow by Dre.

The clip kicks off in a music studio with Eminem, in close-cropped dark hair and a beard, rearranging handwritten rap lyrics on an invisible screen. A younger Marshall Mathers, in platinum blond hair, does the same just opposite him. After a mysterious text comes through his cellphone, the "Lose Yourself" rapper jets off in a plane.

Next, we see Snoop grooving to a beat in a vintage black car as he glides down a California street. The "Gin and Juice" rapper gets his text and does a dramatic U-turn.

R&B legend Blige appears with her glam squad, who fuss with her hair and makeup as she struts her stuff at a photo shoot. After the "No More Drama" singer's text comes through, she hops into the luxury car she's just posed next to and speeds off.

Lamar is also seen in a writing crunch. The “Humble” rapper sits at a desk, tossing papers aside in frustration before he checks his phone and disappears. Meanwhile, Dr. Dre walks a dark beach as he waits to be picked up by Snoop.

By the trailer's end, all five music superstars are seen walking in the night toward SoFi Stadium ready to hit the stage.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13, and air live on NBC and the streaming service Peacock. The broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with a kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.

