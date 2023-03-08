The World Nature Photography Awards announced the winning photographs from its 2022 photo competition.

The contest aims to use the power of photography to put a spotlight on the wonder of the natural world, reminding viewers to take action now to protect the planet and secure a better tomorrow.

The contest, which opened to U.S. residents last year, invited readers to submit a digital photograph in over a dozen categories, such as animals, plants and fungi and people and nature. The grand prize winner receives a cash prize of $1,000. Here are all the gold medal winners by category:

Animal Portraits

Winner of World Nature Photographer of the Year

Behaviour - Mammals

Behaviour - Amphibians and reptiles

Behaviour - Birds

Behaviour - Invertebrates

Nature Art

People and Nature

Plants and Fungi

Urban Wildlife

Planet Earth's Landscapes and Environments

Black and White

Animals in their Habitat

Nature Photojournalism

Underwater

To see the full gallery of winners, visit the World Nature Photography Awards website.