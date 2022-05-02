See the Moment Blake Lively's Breathtaking Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed on the Red Carpet

No one does the Met Gala like Blake Lively.

The fashion icon shut down the 2022 Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2 in not one, but two looks by Versace Atelier (see every star on the red carpet here).

Lively, who arrived on the arm of husband Ryan Reynolds, made an entrance in a sweeping, dramatic copper look that featured a giant bow on her right hip. However, once she got in front of the photographers, a team of assistants unraveled the fabric at the waist, revealing a green look underneath meant to reference the Statue of Liberty for tonight's theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Lively even swapped copper opera gloves for green ones in a surprising style twist.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her final look was embellished with crystals and featured art deco architecture from the Empire State Building on her bodice. Lively's train even had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" and "lots of little references" to the Big Apple, as she told E! News exclusively on the red carpet.

How Your Favorite Stars Got Ready for the 2022 Met Gala

The transformation was truly breathtaking.

Lively completed her 2022 ensemble with a jeweled tiara and breathtaking diamond and emerald earrings.

Lively's double dress reveal will certainly go down in history as one of the most unexpected and epic Met Gala reveal moments ever.

The 2022 bash is Lively's 14th time walking the Met red carpet and this year she's even a co-chair of the event.

Shawn Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens and Mindy Kailing were just some of the celebrities who attended the annual fashion event.