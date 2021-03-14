See the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Published 1 hour ago • Updated 4 mins ago While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles 16 photos 1/16 Kevin Mazur Multiple award nominee Billie Eilish arrives on the Grammy Awards red carpet. 2/16 Kevin Mazur Nominee Dua Lipa arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 3/16 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Megan Thee Stallion, nominated in several categories including Best New Artist, attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. 4/16 Kevin Mazur Best New Artist nominee Doja Cat arrives for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 5/16 Kevin Mazur Nominee Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars on the 2021 Grammys red carpet. 6/16 Kevin Mazur Tish Cyrus and daughter and Best New Artist nominee Noah Cyrus attend the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 7/16 Kevin Mazur Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) 8/16 Kevin Mazur H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. 9/16 Kevin Mazur Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM on the Grammys red carpet. 10/16 Kevin Mazur Phoebe Bridgers arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 11/16 Kevin Mazur Ben Winston at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 12/16 Kevin Mazur Bad Bunny arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 13/16 Kevin Mazur Grammy nominee Finneas arrives on the red carpet. 14/16 Kevin Mazur Presenter Lizzo arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 15/16 Kevin Mazur Miranda Lambert attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. 16/16 Kevin Mazur Best New Artist nominee Chika attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This article tagged under: GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys 2021 0 More Photo Galleries The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars In Photos: Latest Winter Storm Buries Tri-State in Snow