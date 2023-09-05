See Michael Jackson's sons Blanket and Prince in new family picture

Originally appeared on E! Online

Love never felt so good for Michael Jackson's family.

The late music icon's family, including sons Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson (nicknamed Blanket for years), were all photographed together in a rare picture at a Las Vegas event.

In the photo, Prince, 26, is seen standing next to girlfriend Molly Schirmang as he's surrounded by the rest of his family.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Meanwhile, Bigi, 21, looked so grown up in the snapshot as he stood next to his uncle Jackie Jackson, who was accompanied by wife Emily Besselink and his 9-year-old twin sons Jaylen and River Jackson and daughter Brandi Jackson, 41. (Jackie shares Brandi with Enid Arden Span, his ex-wife who died in 1997.)

"A special family gathering," read the Jackson family's Facebook caption on Aug. 31. "@michaeljackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration."

The festivities were held in honor of what would've been Michael's 65th birthday, marking a special appearance from Bigi who has kept away from the public eye since his father's 2009 death.

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Jackson Over the Years

The event, held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, was co-hosted by Michael's estate and Cirque de Soleil—the performance company behind the Michael Jackson: ONE show—on Aug. 29.

The same day, Prince paid tribute to the King of Pop by sharing a sweet throwback photo of his late father.

Facebook/The Jacksons

"Happy birthday dad," Prince captioned his post. "I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You're in our hearts each and every day."

Paris Jackson, 25, also commemorated the occasion by sharing footage of herself honoring her dad at an Incubus concert.

"He would have been 65 years old today and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so I could stand up here on stage, in front of you, and scream into a microphone," she said onstage. "So I owe everything to him."