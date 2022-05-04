See Hayden Christensen Become Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi' Trailer

Guess who's back?

On May 4, a.k.a. "Star Wars" Day, Disney+ released a full-length trailer for the latest "Star Wars" series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which takes place 10 years after the events of "Revenge of the Sith." In the preview, Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master character watches over a young Luke Skywalker, who is being raised by his uncle Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and aunt Beru Whitesun Lars (Bonnie Piesse) in Tatoine.

Obi-Wan seeks out Lars and tells him that he wants to train Luke, to which the farmer replies, "Like you trained his father?"

The Jedi Master winces at the reminder that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) went to the dark side in "Revenge of the Sith," but he's not deterred by Lars, seemingly intent on sticking around in the hopes of protecting the young potential Jedi.

The preview also teases Anakin's transformation into Sith Lord Darth Vader, with one scene showing his suit being put together before the iconic breathing sound plays over the trailer.

Additionally, the preview showed a glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani, though fans are still in the dark about who he plays. In fact, Disney+ has yet to reveal the characters Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Flea and Rory Ross will be playing, as this is uncharted territory for the "Star Wars" franchise.

Writer Deborah Chow was tasked with determining the events that took place between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope," leaving it up to her to decide whether they include Darth Vader, who Obi-Wan and others believed was dead in the third movie. And while it was a tough call, she ultimately went for it, telling Entertainment Weekly, "It's quite hard to avoid Anakin/Vader in that scenario, especially coming out of 'Revenge of the Sith.'"

She added that the real challenge was figuring out where everyone's at in this point in time. "He isn't the 'New Hope' Vader quite yet, you know what I mean?" Chow explained. "So we are with the character sort of in the middle of this period. It is still Vader obviously, but it's a Vader that isn't quite as fully formed as 'A New Hope.'"

The series premieres on Disney+ May 27.