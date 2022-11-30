Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Brother Grayson After Car Crash

Savannah Chrisley just gave an update on Grayson Chrisley following his recent car accident.

The 16-year-old "Chrisley Knows Best" star was hospitalized after getting into a crash on a Tennessee interstate on Nov. 12. Despite some bumps and bruises and a potential head injury, Savannah told fans on the Nov. 29 episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, "He's okay."

"He's beat up, but he's okay," the 25-year-old continued. "It could have been worse, so thank the good lord above."

Recalling the day of the incident, Savannah said she was the first person her brother called, joking, "I think he called me 'cause he was so afraid of getting in trouble, and he felt I could save him from it."

Making her way to the scene believing Grayson got in a fender bender, Savannah revealed that the damage was far worse than she expected.

"When I tell you the whole front of his truck, every airbag deployed, like, it was bad," the "Growing Up Chrisley" star said. "When I showed up and saw it, literally, my heart sank."

The crash happened just days before parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in their federal tax fraud case on Nov. 21. After being found guilty on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in June, Todd and Julie will serve 12 and seven years prison time, respectively.

For Grayson, the family's legal troubles only added to his guilt over the accident. "The first thing that he said was, 'This was the last thing that everyone needed,'" Savannah shared. But the most important thing for the famous family was that Grayson managed to make it through the incident relatively unscathed.

"Dad was like, 'Grayson, you're alive. You're safe. Who cares?'" Savannah said during the episode, which was recorded before Todd and Julie's sentencing. "'It's a car. That's what insurance is for. You're alive and you're safe and you're well.'"

Savannah wrapped up the discussion by noting that Grayson received a warm welcome home from 10-year-old niece Chloe Chrisley upon his return from the hospital.