Salma Hayek has shared photos of her 18-year-old stepson Augustin James Evangelista's high school graduation that included the teen's mom, modeling legend Linda Evangelista, 60.

Evangelista welcomed her only child, Augustin, or Augie, in 2006 after a brief romance with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, 63, who began dating Hayek, 58, the same year and married her in 2009.

“Augie!!! We are so PROUD of you,” Hayek captioned a gallery of pics on on Instagram. “Congratulations for becoming the extraordinary young man that you are and managing to still be our lovely boy and congratulations to Linda, Francois and all the parents who got our babies up to this point. Easier said than done.”

The "Frida" star, who shares a daughter, Valentina, 17, with Pinault, added emoji of a graduation cap.

Hayek’s carousel included several shots of her embracing Augie, who posed cheekily with an unlit cigar. She also included a pic of her, Evangelista and Pinault all smiling alongside the new grad, who wore a royal blue graduation gown.

Hayek included two more shots of Augie beaming alongside his dad and a short video of Evangelista giving her son an emotional hug and kiss.

“Love you and all your support,” Evangelista told Hayek in the comments of her post. She added emoji of a heart and folded hands of gratitude.

Evangelista shared her own gallery of pics from Augie’s big day that included a photo of him holding his diploma and several pics of him posing with friends from school.

"Then this happened. I’m one proud momma. Blessed blessed blessed…" Evangelista wrote, adding emoji that included a heart, graduation cap and folded hands.

Evangelista honored Augie’s 18th birthday on Instagram in October 2024 by sharing photos of him over the years, including a few that showed him posing with Pinault and Hayek and his half-sister, Valentina.

In her caption, she tagged her son. “My man @a__pinault bringing the joy and light. #18.”

In an August 2023 interview with Vogue, Evangelista praised Hayek for going out of her way to make the previous holiday season special for their blended family.

"I was sick at Thanksgiving,” Evangelista revealed. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here and made Thanksgiving dinner.

"She asked what I wanted — it was a very eclectic wish list. I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself," she continued.

"She made a feast— a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

