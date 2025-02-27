Concerts

Sabrina Carpenter tour 2025: New ‘Short n' Sweet' concert dates announced for fall in U.S.

Sabrina added new 2025 concert dates in Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto

Fresh from her first two Grammy wins, singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is announcing new U.S. tour dates for her "Short N' Sweet" tour.

New tour dates were announced Thursday for Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Before her new tour dates in the fall, Carpenter is headed out on a European leg in March that will take her through the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

She recently won Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n' Sweet) and Best Pop Solo Performance (Espresso), and had nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Sabrina last played Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29.

When do Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale?

Pre-sales for the Sabrina Carpenter tour will begin on Tuesday, March 4, according to Ticketmaster

VIP Packages and a Cash App card presale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday followed by a Team Sabrina presale at 12 p.m. local time. Those will run through 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 6.

The general public onsale will begin on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check the Ticketmaster site ahead of any presale or onsale to verify the date and time of the sale.

Sabrina Carpenter 2025 fall tour dates

Here is a list of the newly-added Sabrina Carpenter concert tour dates for the fall, according to her website:

  • Thursday, Oct. 23 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 24 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 29 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 31 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 1 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 4 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 5 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 10 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 11 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 20 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
  • Saturday, Nov. 22 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
  • Sunday, Nov. 23 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the Short N' Sweet Tour held at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
