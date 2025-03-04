Presales begin for new Sabrina Carpenter ‘Short n' Sweet' tour; see MSG dates

Pre-sale tickets for Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 tour begin Tuesday, with tickets expected to open up to the public at the end of the week, Ticketmaster says.

Sabrina Carpenter, fresh off her two recent Grammy wins, announced new U.S. tour dates for her "Short N' Sweet" tour for Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Before her new tour dates in the fall, Carpenter is headed out on a European leg in March that will take her through the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She recently won Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n' Sweet) and Best Pop Solo Performance (Espresso), and had nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Sabrina last played Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When do Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale?

Pre-sales for the Sabrina Carpenter tour will begin on Tuesday, March 4, according to Ticketmaster

VIP Packages and a Cash App card presale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday followed by a Team Sabrina presale at 12 p.m. local time. Those will run through 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 6.

The general public onsale will begin on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check the Ticketmaster site ahead of any presale or onsale to verify the date and time of the sale.

How many seats does MSG hold?

The concert capacity at MSG is 19,500.

Sabrina Carpenter 2025 fall tour dates

Here is a list of the newly-added Sabrina Carpenter concert tour dates for the fall, according to her website:

Thursday, Oct. 23 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena - 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena - 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 10 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, Nov. 22 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena

Sunday, Nov. 23 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena