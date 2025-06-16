Celebrity News

Sabrina Carpenter responds to ‘Man's Best Friend' album cover backlash

While Sabrina Carpenter may be receiving criticism over the cover art for her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, she made it clear in a recent remark that there's more to her than her sexuality.

By Megan Rubenstein | E! Online

Sabrina Carpenter
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sabrina Carpenter's new record has left quite an impression.

After the cover art for her forthcoming album "Man’s Best Friend" faced backlash for being too “sexual,” the “Taste” singer shared a cheeky response to the criticism.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a post shared to X June 11, one user re-shared a photo of the album’s cover, which features Carpenter on her hands and knees while wearing black heels and a a black, short-sleeve bodycon dress adorned with a ribbon. She has one hand up on the knee of a mystery person, whose top half is not revealed but is wearing a black suit and grabbing a lock of Carpenter's hair. Alongside the image, the user wrote, "Does she have a personality outside of sex?"

Carpenter clapped back with a response shortly after, replying, "Girl yes and it is goooooood."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This isn't the only time the former Disney star has spoken out about those who continue to accuse her of focusing her music on sex. Earlier this month, the "Girl Meets World" alum called out her haters for contributing to her popularity.

READ Sabrina Carpenter Has Cheeky Response to Rumored Olivia Rodrigo Drama

Entertainment News

Celebrity News

Machine Gun Kelly reveals unique name of daughter with Megan Fox

Celebrity News

R. Kelly was hospitalized in what lawyers call an ongoing prison assassination plot

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone in an article published June 12. “They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it.”

And the 26-year-old provided proof for her argument by pointing to viral videos of her Short n' Sweet Tour performance of “Juno,” where she poses in a different sex position at each concert after singing the words, "Have you ever tried this one?"

“It’s in my show," Carpenter continued. "There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that."

PHOTOS Sabrina Carpenter, Time100 Next

Please, please, please don't assume you know who Sabrina Carpenter's new song is about. After fans speculated "Manchild" was inspired by a specific ex, the Grammy winner clarified what her new summer anthem was actually about in a candid post on Instagram on June 5.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us