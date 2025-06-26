Sabrina Carpenter is offering up a less controversial image for her "Man's Best Friend" album cover after the initial art sparked a wave of backlash.

"i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys & here is a new alternate cover approved by God. available now on my website," Carpenter, 26, cheekily captioned a shot of the new cover photo June 25 on Instagram.

The new cover features a black-and-white pic of Carpenter slow dancing with a man wearing a suit.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The image pays homage to a classic photo of screen legend Marilyn Monroe — whom Carpenter notably channeled for a March 2025 Vogue cover — dancing with her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller. The former couple were married from 1956 to 1961.

"oh this is so slay," one fan wrote of the image in the comments of Carpenter's post.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"THE CAPTION IM DEAD," added another.

Carpenter’s quip that the new art is "approved by God" seemingly poked fun at the controversy sparked by the original album art for “Man’s Best Friend." Carpenter unveiled the new album June 11 across her official social media accounts.

The album cover shows Carpenter kneeling on a floor in a tight black dress as she delicately rests her fingers on a man’s pant leg. The other person, meanwhile, stands above her clutching a chunk of her blond hair above her head.

Carpenter shared a second image on Instagram that showed a closeup of a dog wearing a tag with the words “Man’s Best Friend" inscribed on it.

“My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ 🐾 is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now," Carpenter captioned her post.

While some fans liked the daring album cover, others called the photo of Carpenter on her knees “disgusting” and “disturbing.”

One disappointed music lover reported experiencing “secondhand embarrassment” just looking at the image.

Days after Carpenter debuted the cover, she responded to an online critic who shared a pic of it in a since-deleted post on X, asking if Carpenter had "a personality outside of sex?”

“girl yes and it is goooooood," Carpenter replied.

Please, please, please don't assume you know who Sabrina Carpenter's new song is about. After fans speculated "Manchild" was inspired by a specific ex, the Grammy winner clarified what her new summer anthem was actually about in a candid post on Instagram on June 5.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: