Looking back at all of Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala appearances

From the SNL stage to the Met Gala staircase.

It’s been a busy few days in New York for Sabrina Carpenter. The singer made a surprise cameo on “Saturday Night Live” during Quinta Brunson’s monologue.

That same day she attended the Moda Operandi pre-Met Gala cocktail party at The Twenty Two Hotel wearing a blue gown by Versace. Her presence there was a strong indication that she would also be in attendance for Monday’s Met Gala, where the guest-list is a closely guarded secret.

She arrived on the red carpet for what was her third appearance at the event wearing a legless, burgundy tuxedo-inspired bodysuit with a dramatically long train that was designed by Louis Vuitton.

Here’s a look back at the “Espresso” singer’s past Met Gala gowns.

2022

Carpenter made her Met Gala debut in 2022 wearing a golden two-piece gown designed by Paco Rabanne for the “Gilded Glamour and White Tie“ dress code.

2024

Carpenter returned to the event last year with boyfriend Barry Keoghan. According to Vogue, Carpenter wore “an Oscar de la Renta gown with a black bodice and an orchid-inspired voluminous, satin skirt” for the “Garden of Time” dress code.